‘Bestfriend zoned’ Kris Aquino clarifies relationship status with Mark Leviste 

Kris Aquino has clarified the status of her relationship with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste who flew to the United States to visit her on Valentine’s Day and on her birthday.

“Made it just in time for your birthday and Valentine’s Day. It may have taken more than 7k miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Mark said in an Instagram post.

“Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart. It is for this reason my love and my dear you will always and forever feel near,” he added.

Kris however clarified the post of Mark which sparked speculations that they are now officially together.

“I appreciate all your effort BUT please clarify that we agreed the best foundation for any and all relationships is FRIENDSHIP. I know I state with 100% accuracy, you’re my male best friend,” Kris said.

Kris acknowledged the efforts made by the politician.

“Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel,” – the same sentence Mark used in the caption of a video he posted on the same day.

“You need to be a very determined man of your word to fly 13 hours each way to spend a few days with me on my birthday,” Kris said.

“For his effort, I am GRATEFUL,” the Queen of All Media.

Kris’ last relationship was with former DILG Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento.