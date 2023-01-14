Actress Liza Soberano transforms to ‘Miss Universe’

In a recent instagram post by makeup artist and content creator Patrick Starrr, Soberano can be seen donning a replica of the Miss U’s mikimoto crown.

View this post on Instagram

It can be recalled that Soberano has been constantly encouraged by many netizens to join beauty pageants.

In 2017, Soberano portrayed the life of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

For four consecutive years, Soberano has been included in the “100 Most Beautiful Faces” in the world.

Featured in Starrr’s vlog, Soberano revealed that she is moving to LA to build her showbiz career.

Last year, Soberano completed filming her Hollywood debut film, “Lisa Frankenstein,” starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.