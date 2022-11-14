Ezra Santos dazzles Dubai with ‘A New Beginning’ at Middle East Fashion Week

Ezra Santos captured the eyes of hundreds of the who’s who in Dubai’s fashion community with the launch of his latest collection ‘A New Beginning’ at the recently-held Middle East Fashion Week at The Agenda in Dubai.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Santos stated that this his is ode to ‘The Great Reset’ brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting that there’s a silver lining amid each challenge posed to mankind.

“My first ever show was titled ‘In the Beginning.’ Lots of memories have been made since, every piece integral, with the most vivid one – the great reset that is the pandemic. This point for me marks a new chapter, expressed through this collection that exudes love and mercy. Amidst the war, calamities and chaos, we collectively decided we are moving on. We are embracing spring. We are welcoming ‘The New Beginning,’ more resilient than ever, more human and more aware of the new gift of hope we all enjoy,” said Santos.

He added that he fused his vision of finding that glimmer of hope with his team’s talented hands which put his creations from the canvass to the catwalk.

“We have all been blessed with God-given talents and for me and my team, our gift is to use our art and fashion to tell the story of hope amidst darkness, sunshine after the rain, and love that can conquer all. After an unprecedented period of grief, we have been given light and it is our duty to continue to rise up, be better and be the best that we can be,” said Santos.

Santos expressed his gratitude to his team who put in their efforts to ensure that his first show in years would be a success.

“The list is long so thank you for providing this opportunity for me to thank everyone who made this show possible! I wish to thank the Academy of Freelance Makeup, Ivy Peralta and Team Aser for Makeup; Kevin Oliver for Art direction; Ariel Lozada for Video graphics direction; Benrud Gohing for musical arrangement; my amazing EZRA Couture team for Dress production; MEFW and DSE International lead by Dominique Leyretana and Bethoven Filomeno for my models; ComCo MEA for PR & Marketing, and of course to our dear fashion icon Bessie Badilla,” said Santos.

He also thanked the Middle East Fashion Week for a memorable experience as Dubai’s fashion scene emerges strong in a post-pandemic period.

“It’s been a while since my last fashion show to be honest. I must say that I trust Middle East Fashion Week and they did deliver for my show. It is more than I could ask for and I specifically wish to extend my deepest gratitude to Payal Shatriyacerri and Simon Logatto, the founders who have been completely hands-on with the planning, organization and processes. My team and I had a lovely and memorable experience. Thank you, MEFW again,” shared Santos.