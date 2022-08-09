Maggie Wilson reveals details of estranged husband’s alleged affair, posts photos of ‘other woman’

Model and actress Maggie Wilson took to social media to reveal details and photos of her estranged husband Victor Consunji’s alleged affair.

She also disclosed that a motion for the issuance of gag order was sent to her a few days ago.

“In 2019, a woman (one of) despite her being married at the time, I found was taking ‘trips’ and checking in to various hotels with him, without my knowledge,” read Maggie’s IG story.

The former beauty queen said that her posts are her way of speaking up as her attempt to settle things amicably and privately failed and has fallen into “deaf ears.”

The former beauty queen also posted several photos of the alleged ‘other woman’ along with conversations from fans who sent her information regarding his husband’s whereabouts.

One shared with her a photo of them holding hands in a mall.

“She has recently been posting in our ‘conjugal’ home, living her best life! Despite this, I have been accused of adultery and issued an arrest warrant,” Maggie said on an Instagram story.

Maggie previously asked for the public’s support after her ex-husband Victor Consunji allegedly ordered unauthorized personnel to enter her house.

Previously, Maggie also shared on social media her “resibo” to discredit the claim that Victor has in his adultery case against her and Tim Connor. Victor said that Maggie went to Barcelona with Tim. However, Maggie showed a video that the three of them were together during that trip.

Maggie and Victor separated ways in September 2021.

