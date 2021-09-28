Filipina beauty queen Maggie Wilson, husband Victor Consunji part ways

Filipina beauty queen Maggie Wilson has announced separation with businessman husband Victor Consunji after nearly 11-years of their marriage.

Maggie and Victor had tied the knot at a beach in Albay in 2010.

Maggie made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday stating that they want everyone to “hear it from us directly.”

“We will always be family as we share our beautiful son, Connor, together. We’ve remained really good friends and partners and will continue to do so,” she said.

“Both of us want nothing more than for each other to be happy,” she added.

She also asked everyone for their “kindness, understanding, love, and support as we navigate this new chapter in our lives.” (AW)