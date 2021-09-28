EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Filipina beauty queen Maggie Wilson, husband Victor Consunji part ways

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Filipina beauty queen Maggie Wilson has announced separation with businessman husband Victor Consunji after nearly 11-years of their marriage.

Maggie and Victor had tied the knot at a beach in Albay in 2010.

RELATED STORY: Kylie Padilla breaks silence on split with Aljur Abrenica

Maggie made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday stating that they want everyone to “hear it from us directly.”

“We will always be family as we share our beautiful son, Connor, together. We’ve remained really good friends and partners and will continue to do so,” she said.

READ ON: A month after confirming their relationship, Kiko Estrada unfollows Heaven Peralejo on Instagram

“Both of us want nothing more than for each other to be happy,” she added.

She also asked everyone for their “kindness, understanding, love, and support as we navigate this new chapter in our lives.” (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ellen Adarna hits basher for calling Derek Ramsay as ‘tanda and kalbo’

4 mins ago

Registration for overseas voters, OFWs may be extended for one week

10 mins ago

Ely Buendia hints at possible Eraserheads reunion but only if Robredo runs

30 mins ago

OFW, gf get married in a border checkpoint

54 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button