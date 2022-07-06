James Reid teases new project with Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre

Fans of the so-called ‘JaDine’ tandem were so delighted to see actors James Reid and Nadine Lustre in a recent fashion ball organized by Mega Megazine.

“Of course. I see them on social media. They were just happy to see us back together. We are still very close. We are still working very closely together as well. She has very exciting music projects coming up as well,” James said when asked about his reaction on their fans being happy to see them together.

James added that he and Nadine are working on a music project that would also feature Liza.

“Everyone is planning on making a lot more music, collaborating with international artists, producers, and making a mix tape was really fun. A lot of different collaborations like, for example, you’ll hear a song with me, Nadine and Liza in one track. So it’s very unique and one of a kind collaborations in the mix tape,” he said.

James said that the project will be released in October while his own single will be released in September.

