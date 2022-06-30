Rita Daniela keeps identity of non-showbiz boyfriend private

Filipina singer and actress Rita Daniela surprised everyone when she revealed that she was having a baby stating that she was celebrating the first trimester of her pregnancy in private and did not want to share the identity of her non-showbiz boyfriend.

The actress opened up about her pregnancy in an exclusive interview with “24 Oras,” as seen on GMA’s YouTube channel yesterday, June 29 as she revealed that the father of her baby is her non-showbiz boyfriend.

She said, “It’s my decision not to share anything about us or about him to anybody because he’s not a showbiz personality. He’s a private person and our relationship has always been private.”

“[There are] some things in life na ang sarap na ikaw lang muna, ‘yung tini-treasure mo ‘yung blessing na ‘yon at ninanamnam mo ‘yung good news,” she said.

(There are some things in life which are better to keep to yourself first — to treasure the blessings and to cherish the good news.)

“‘Am I enough? Was I good? Was I great?’ That has always been my struggle but this blessing reminded me na (that), ‘No, I won’t feel that anymore,’” she stated. “Because I will have someone that whatever I do — I may fail or not — that someone will see me, and he or she will love me with all of his heart.”

She earlier announced her pregnancy in the GMA variety show “All-Out Sundays.”