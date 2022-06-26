EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Singer Rita Daniela is now pregnant

Kapuso actress and singer Rita Daniela has announced that she is pregnant with her first child during an episode if GMA ‘All Out Sundays’.

Daniela made the statement after her performance in the Sunday variety show. She also thanked her home network for the support.

“I’m so happy and proud to say that I am soon to be a mother. Wala naman po akong planong ilihim ito. Naghanap lang po ako ng tamang oras para sabihin and to share the new blessing in my life,” she said.

Daniela also showed her baby bump and somogram photos on her Instagram channel.

“My child, you came just in time. You are God’s greatest gift to me. You give me hope to make more dreams COME true. I shall do anything and everything that’s best for you. Always.” I can’t wait to meet you, anak. Ngayon pa lang, mahal na mahal na kita,” she wrote.

Daniela made no mention of the father of her child.

