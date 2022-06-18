EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow spin-off series in the making at HBO

The “Game of Thrones” sequel is in early development at HBO, according to media reports.

Kit Harington will reportedly reprise his role as Jon Snow in the new spin-off series.

A series on the popular Game of Thrones character is in early development at HBO and the series will take place after the events of Game of Thrones, and if the show gets a green light, it would be the latest in a rapidly expanding television universe based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels.

RELATED STORY: Game of Thrones exec apologizes after surprising coffee cup cameo

HBO’s first spin-off, House of the Dragon, is set 200 years before Game of Thrones premieres on August 21, August and the purported Jon Snow series would be the first to be set after the events of smash hit “Game of Thrones”.

Jon Snow’s true identity was revealed in the eighth season; he was born Aegon Targaryen, the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen and at the end of the final season, Jon was sent into exile into the icy and wild North.

News of the possible spin-off drew mixed reactions from fans online. While some were delighted, others questioned the logic of picking up from the original show’s disappointing finale.

