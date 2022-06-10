Liza Soberano debunks breakup rumors with boyfriend Enrique Gil

Actress Liza Soberano scoffed at rumors that she and her boyfriend, actor Enrique Gil, broke up.

According to the actress’ former talent manager, Ogie Diaz, the actress laughed off rumors about her alleged breakup with boyfriend Enrique Gil that surfaced online.

This, after a blind item circulated on a gossip website with Liza and Enrique, known to fans as LizQuen, were tagged.

Diaz stated that Soberano and Gil merely had separate trips abroad “to attend to different matters.”

“Hindi po hiwalay ang LizQuen. Hiwalay lamang po sila ng bansa na pinuntahan. Si Enrique sa Spain, sa kaniyang mga kaanak, kasama ang kaniyang mommy at kapatid; at si Liza naman, kasama ang kaniyang bagong management group sa Hollywood sa pangunguna ni James Reid,” said Ogie on his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

“Hindi po sila hiwalay,” Diaz emphasized, who said Gil will welcome Soberano to the Philippines when she returns from the US.

“Kahit si Liza, noong nakarating sa kaniya ‘to, tawa siya nang tawa. Kasi tinanong siya ng kaniyang tita, kung sila pa ni Quen. ‘Oo naman!’ Sabi ni Liza, ‘Ano ba ‘yan,’ si Quen pa nga susundo sa kaniya sa airport sa kaniyang pagbabalik dito from LA,” Diaz said.

“So, definitely, hindi nga si LizQuen ‘yon,” he added.

Liza and Enrique have been together for seven years now.