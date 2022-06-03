EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Actress Liza Soberano meets singer Bella Poarch

Actress Liza Soberano bonded with singer Bella Poarch saying she had a “blast” getting to know the Filipino-American artist.

The actress posted snaps of their night out on her Instagram page today.

“Queen things with @bellapoarch. I had a blast getting to know you,” she said. fellow celebrities Ivana Alawi, Katarina Rodriguez and Max Collins were awed with their meeting.

“Love love love,” Collins said. Soberano is hoping to pursue opportunities in Hollywood and the actress has said working in the United States has “always been a dream” for her .

Poarch attained fame through her lip-syncing TikTok clips before becoming a singer and released her debut song “Build a B*tch” in May 2021.

