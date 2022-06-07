Diego Loyzaga confirms dating ‘PBB’ EX-housemate Franki Russell

Diego Loyzaga has confirmed that he and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Franki Russell are dating after initial denials about their romance.

The actor made the admission to radio host Rico Robles during the “All Out” segment of Monster Radio RX 93.1, as per its YouTube channel yesterday, June 6 and also clarified why he initially denied their romance.

“We have known each other [at the time] for ten days, we are not a thing. Who am I to say that — I can’t give a label that we are something,” he said. “Ang kapal naman ng mukha ko na sabihin na, ‘Kami na.’ I mean, I haven’t asked her. But noon ‘yon, iba ngayon.” (It would be bold of me [to assume] and say, “We are together.” I mean, I haven’t asked her [at the time]. But that was before, the situation is different now.)”

“Well, you know what, I’m a hypocrite. I said I wanted to focus on myself but I guess these things you don’t expect it. It just really comes along,” he stated. “We really did click. So, I would definitely say that right now we’re dating.”

Loyzaga said that he and Russell are not in a relationship yet, but he looked forward to asking her to be his girlfriend.

“Basta kung saan ka masaya, masaya rin ako (Whatever makes you happy, I will be happy too),” he said. “She has been true to me since day one and I’m going to continue to be true to her whether as a friend, as a boyfriend or as whatever.”