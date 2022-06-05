K-pop group Blackpink to stage a comeback

K-pop girl group Blackpink will stage a comeback. The group will make a return to the music scene as the bandmates confirmed a possible concert tour in a Rolling Stone interview published on May 26.

Jennie, the group’s rapper, said she was thinking every day about how to prepare herself “for the next busy two years”. She said she was “preparing for our comeback and planning our tour.”

Earlier the group released its debut full-length album in October 2020 to wide acclaim.

Band’s label, YG Entertainment, is expected to see a rebound in performance in the second half of the year.