Xian Gaza asks Blackpink’s Jennie out in a giant South Korean billboard

Remember when Xian Gaza asked out actress Erich Gonzales for coffee on a billboard advertisement in July 2017? Well, the controversial personality is at it again.

Gaza has just recently made a similar date proposal for South Korean superstar and member of the group BLACKPINK Jennie.

He put up a giant billboard in a building in Seoul, South Korea. He even made sure that the place was near Jennie’s label YG Entertainment.

“Kim Jennie Ruby Jane, you are my ultimate crush. ‘Can I take you out to dinner and make me the happiest man alive?,” the billboard says in Korean.

The self-proclaimed millionaire said that he does not know how to contact Jennie so he decided to put up a billboard.

The proposal gathered thousands of reactions with Gaza admitting that it has cost him P1.5 million.

“Sabi nung isang business partner ko sa South Korea, lagyan daw namin ng mga company logo yung billboard para daw ma-promote ang aking mga negosyo’t kumpanya,” he said in another post.



“Kahit papaano eh masulit at makabawi-bawi daw sa 1.5 million pesos na aking ginastos. Hindi ako pumayag dahil mawawala kako yung sincerity ng aking dinner date proposal for Jennie. Sabi ko sa kanya eh mas pipiliin kong lumigaya kaysa kumita ng pera. Genuine happiness over money,” Gaza added.

He also responded to haters saying Jennie will not see his proposal.

“Pinagtatawanan ako ng mga haters ko dahil si Jennie daw ay namataan sa LA at wala daw siya ngayon sa South Korea. Mukha lang daw akong tanga. Instead of feeling bad about it, napa-smile na lang ako,” he wrote.

