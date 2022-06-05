Actress Mandy Moore pregnant with second child

Actress and singer Mandy Moore has said she is expecting a baby boy who will be her second child with her husband and musician Taylor Goldsmith.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” wrote Moore, 38, on Instagram as she showed her

firstborn son August “Gus” Harrison wearing a “big brother” t-shirt.

“Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the best big brother!”

Goldsmith, who is the lead singer of folk band Dawes, said on Instagram Moore “is gonna be the best MomOf2.”

“There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it,” he said.