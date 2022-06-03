Moira dela Torre nominated for key music awards

Singer Moira dela Torre has bagged major nominations, including Album of the Year for “Patawad,”, according to the list of the 13th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Music.

The list, released by the PMPC, also suggests that dela Torre has been nominated for Song of the Year for her massive hit “Paubaya”.

The song, written by her along with her now-separated husband Jason Hernandez, has also been nominated for Female Recording Artist of the Year.

KZ Tandingan (“Marupok”), Morissette Amon (“Love You Still”), and Regine Velasquez (“Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako”) have also been nominated for Female Recording Artist of the Year.

The nominees for the Male Recording Artist of the Year include Piolo Pascual (“Iiyak sa Ulan”), Erik Santos (“Walang Hanggang Paalam”), Martin Nievera (“Di Na Muli”), Ebe Dancel (“Wag Mong Aminin), Alden Richards (“Goin Crazy”), Arnel Pineda (“Your Soldiers”), and Christian Bautista (“Bukas Wala Nang Ulan”) are among.

Martin Nievera will receive the Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award and composer Vehnee Saturno will get the Parangal Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award, media reports said.