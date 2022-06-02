Handler of Moira, Jason refute malicious allegations

The handler of Moira Dela Torre ans Jason Hernandez broke his silence and debunked malicious claims hounding the split of the singers.

In an Instagram post, Mac Merla, shared a photo showing Jason and him shared by scammer and online personality Xian Gaza.

“Saw this post of Xian which has become a subject of malicious speculation,” Merla wrote.

“Just for the sake of clarity, for those who do not know us, I am Mac Merla of Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. I am the handler of Jason and Moira. This was taken during our flight to Dubai for Moira’s event which was taken by Moira herself,” he added.

Merla also reiterated the wish of the couple to allow them to process this difficult moment.

“Pakiusap ko lang sana sa inyo bilang malapit nilang kaibigan na sana umiwas na tayo sa mga speculations na hindi nakakatulong sa napakahirap na sitwasyon na pinagdaraanan ni Moi and Jason,” he said.

The couple announced their split on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that after 3 years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways,” Hernandez said.

The statement comes a month after Hernandez previously denied that they have already parted ways.

“Though my love for her has always been genuine, a few months ago, I confessed to Moira that I have been unfaithful to her during our marriage. I believe that she deserved to know the truth rather than continue down a ‘peaceful’ but dishonest path,” Hernandez wrote.

“I take full responsibility and I’m doing my best to be better. From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry for everyone I hurt. Especially Moi,” he said.

The singer said that their love and respect for each other remain.