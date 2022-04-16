Kim Kardashian reaches over 300 million followers on Instagram

Kim Kardashian has officially reached over 300 million followers on the social media platform, Instagram.

The international fashion superstar and fashion supermodel said that she’ll do anything for fashion. That may be even wearing an adult diaper.

Founder of clothing brand Skims in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, said, “I’ll be in pajamas at home, no makeup, and then when I go out I’ll wear literally anything. I don’t care how uncomfortable it is. If I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom, I don’t care what I have to do.”

When DeGeneres asked her if she’s actually worn adult diapers yet, Kardashian said that she hadn’t but revealed that bought adult diapers for the “bar” exam, which she passed last December on her fourth attempt, as she wasn’t initially aware of taking bathroom breaks during the eight-hour legal exam.

“I actually bought adult diapers when I took the bar exam because I didn’t know how it worked. I thought I had to sit there for eight hours straight,” Kardashian said. “I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’”

“I bought adult diapers and they were like, ‘You have a 15-minute break here and there,’” she added, “So, I never had to use them.”