Filipino P-pop group SB19 to perform at Expo 2020 tonight, March 16

Filipino boy band SB19 has arrived in the UAE to perform at Expo 2020 today.

The band arrived in the UAE ahead of their Expo 2020 Dubai concert on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Expo 2020 Dubai tweeted, “It’s true! OPM boy band SB19 is coming for one dreamy night at the DEC Arena!”

SB19, which consists of members Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken and Justin, are set to take to the stage at 8:30pm.

The band received a warm welcome at Dubai International Airport this morning with fans gathering in arrivals to greet the P-Pop boy group. #MarhabaSB19inDubai also trended on Twitter earlier.

A fan wrote: “It feels like I’m on cloud 9. This was just a dream. Thank you, Lord for keeping them safe.”

SB19 made debut in 2018 and are known for hits Bazinga and Mapa, and were nominated in 2021 in the Top Social Artist category alongside Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Seventeen and K-pop megastars BTS.

Those who are unable to head to Expo 2020 Dubai may also watch the concert through Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual platform: https://virtualexpodubai.com/listen-watch/events/sb19