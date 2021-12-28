Edu Manzano reveals he dated Cherry Pie Picache two decades ago

Celebrity couple Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano have become candid about their dates of about two decades ago.

They made this revelation in their interview with Edu’s son Luis Manzano for his YouTube vlog yesterday, Dec. 27 as Edu said that he and Picache chose to be low-key about their past romance, which lasted for about a year

“Tahimik lang kami no’n (We were quiet about it then). It was almost a year,” he told his son.

Picache added, “We were dating almost a year. Like mga (about) two decades ago. Hindi niya ako makalimutan (He could not forget about me). After ending their relationship 20 years ago, Edu and Picache continued to see each other in various events or gatherings.

“After the 20 years, lagi kaming nanatiling magkaibigan (we remained friends). We never drifted apart. We’d always see each other sa iba’t ibang okasyon and sa iba’t ibang mga gatherings (in various occasions and various gatherings),” Edu said. “We would always be talking sincerely. We knew that we still like each other.”

Picache recalled that there was always “tension” between her and Edu whenever they crossed paths, adding, “Every time we see each other, there’s tension, in a good way and something different. Every time na magkikita kami after no’n, you’d think na, ‘Parang iba pa rin ‘yung tingin niya.’ Pero I’d always dismiss it kasi nga, ‘di ba, charmer siya.”

The duo also talked about the qualities that they like most about each other. For Picache, she likes how Edu’s world “revolves around his children” and that he is a “good man” while Edu appreciates Picache’s work ethic and principles, as well as her acts of service.