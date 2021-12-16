Sold-out 1MX Dubai concert this 2021 thrills Filipino fans from all over UAE!

Filipinos had a twin celebration of the second UAE’s National Day and ushered the month of December with exhilarating performances of their favorite music artists from the Philippines at the One Music X (1MX) Dubai!

Thousands of OFWs together with their families and friends from Dubai and all over the UAE rushed through the gates of the Dubai World Trade Centre to secure their seats at the first-ever sold out Filipino concert since the pandemic began.

Many fans were excited to watch live performances of different genres such as rock, pop, and classic OPM from featured artists such as Bamboo, Moira Dela Torre, Gigi de Lana, Ez Mil, as well as P-pop groups BGYO and BINI, most of who mark the first time after the pandemic when they performed in front of a live audience.

The evening started with upbeat performances from P-pop groups BINI and BGYO. BINI fan Cheeny Galang headed straight to the venue from the airport to ensure she wouldn’t miss her favorite group.

“Sobrang saya na makita ko sila magperform ng live especially first time nila magperform with an audience,” said Galang in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Los Angeles-based Filipino American rapper EZ Mil, as well as the Philippines’ newest pop rock diva Gigi De Lana performed back to back with their songs ‘Panalo’ and ‘Sakalam’ respectively.

Smartphones from audiences lit up the Dubai World Trade Centre when ‘Queen of Hugot Songs’ Moira dela Torre went on stage to sing “Tagpuan”, “Malaya” and “Ikaw at Ako”.

“The Voice Philippines” coach and Filipino rock superstar Bamboo brought in nostalgic rock vibes “Hallelujiah”, “Noypi, “Hinahanap-hanap Kita”, and “Kisapmata” to name a few.

OFW Jennifer Langaman said she was so happy to have had the opportunity to watch Bamboo perform live in Dubai: “Matagal na po naming hindi nakikita si Bamboo,” said Langaman.

“1MX Dubai” is a global collaboration of ABS-CBN Music, TFC, DJMC Events, One Music PH and Myx and is presented by Camella Homes, Malabar, Mai Dubai, LuLu Hypermarket, and Philippine Airlines. It promises to live up to the electrifying impact the 1MX live music brand made in Dubai and Abu Dhabi back in 2018 and in Singapore in 2019.