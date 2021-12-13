LOOK: Marian Rivera, Beatrice Luigi Gomez share warm moments after Miss Universe 2021 pageant

Filipina actress Marian Rivera and Miss Universe 2021 contestant Beatrice Luigi Gomez shared warm moments at the pageant in Israel.

Miss Universe Philippines creative director Jonas Gaffud shared a photo of Bea with Marian on Instagram.

The two of them were seen holding hands.

RELATED STORY: PH bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez ends her journey in Miss Universe 2021

Also, celebrity manager Tristan Cheng also shared a similar photo of the two women together. It was later shared by Dingdong Dantes on his Instagram Stories.

“Two of the crowd’s favorite! Nayanig ang Eilat sa dami ng nag cheer, humiyaw at taas noong sumisigaw ng PHILIPPINES. ❤️ You made us proud,” Cheng wrote on his Instagram account.

In the contest, Harnaaz Sandhu of India won Miss Universe 2021 crown during the pageant’s final night in Eilat, Israel, Monday morning (Philippine time) while Bea finished her stint as one of the Top 5 candidates. (AW)