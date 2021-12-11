Beatrice Gomez flaunts ‘Bakunawa’ national costume at the beauty contest

Filipina contestant in Miss Universe Beatrice Gomez left people spell bound as she flaunted ‘Bakunawa’ national costume at the beauty contest.

Gomez wore her Bakunawa dragon costume during the National Costume Competition of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel on Saturday morning.

The Miss Universe Philippines said the Cebuana beauty queen took inspiration from a Philippine mythical figure, a serpent-like dragon believed to have swallowed the moon, causing eclipses.

Beatrice took it a step further and reimagined the Bakunawa in the form of The Golden Lunar Dragon.

Stunning people, Beatrice Gomez also wore a red evening gown during Miss Universe 2021 prelims and looked fabulous in pink during the 70th Miss Universe preliminary swimsuit competition. (AW)