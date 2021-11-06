Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne to push for advocacies during her reign

Philippines’ bet Maureen Montagne wins the country’s second Miss Globe crown after winning in Albania on Friday.

Montagne is the second Filipina beauty queen who won a crown just days after her batchmate Cinderella Obenita won the Miss Intercontinental 2021 in Egypt.

Montagne bested over 40 candidates. She is the second Miss Globe after Ann Colis in 2015.

“This is such an honor and I can’t wait to celebrate with all of my fellow Filipinos. Thank you so much for all your love and support,” she said in an interview.

“I hope to hit the ground running with my advocacies and feeding the hungry all around the globe,” she added.

Montagne became first runner-up in several major segments including People’s Choice, Miss Bikini, and Head to Head Challenge.

The following are this year’s other winners in the Miss Globe 2021: Nigeria (first runner-up), Turkey (second runner-up), Venezuela (third runner-up), and Canada (fourth runner-up). (TDT)