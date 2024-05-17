PAGASA expects 13-16 typhoons to enter PH

The state weather bureau PAGASA is expecting 13 to 16 typhoons to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this year.

Some of these may even be destructive for the country, PAGASA Climate and Monitoring Prediction chief Ana Liza Solis said in a press briefing.

“Sa ngayon ay wala pa tayong namamataan na bagyo, hindi pa tayo nakakaisa… Ito ay may possibility pa rin na mayroong mga lubhang mapaminsala na mga bagyo. Kung hindi man malakas na hangin ang dulot nito ay kundi baka marami ring ulan ang dulot nito”, she said.

While the Philippines is experiencing localized rains and starting to transition to the rainy season, Solis said that the country will still experience dry and humid weather.

“Ito [tag-ulan] ay hudyat na posibleng magsisimula na ang nalalapit na tag-ulan but for now, nandito pa rin tayo sa warm and dry season month at itong mga localized thunderstorm activities na posibleng nakakaapekto sa atin ay at least nagpapababa na ng ating temperatura,” she added.

Solis also said that the localized rains may help ease and lower the country’s temperature, especially in the areas that experience drought due to El Niño.

According to PAGASA’s forecast, the onset of the rainy season will be on June 1-15 or in the last week of May, but there is still a 15% chance of its delay.

“Possible pa na June 16 or beyond, posibleng doon ang pagdating ng ating pormal na tag-ulan,” Solis said.

The high heat index is still felt in some areas in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Central and Eastern Visayas, Solis added.

Meanwhile, the agency expects La Niña to develop during the last quarter of the year.