Philippine Consul General in Dubai formalizes accreditation with UAE Foreign Ministry

On May 14, 2024, the Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai presented his credentials to His Excellency Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dubai Office. This formalized his accreditation as the head of mission for the Philippines in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

During his meeting with His Excellency Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Consul General Angeles expressed his gratitude as he assumed the responsibilities as Consul General of the Philippines in Dubai.

The discussion focused on strengthening the relationship between the Philippines and the UAE through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The Consul General also gifted His Excellency a token of appreciation from the Philippines, highlighting the UAE’s support for the Filipino community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

According to his profile on the official website of the PCG in Dubai, Consul General Angeles served as the Third Secretary and Vice Consul at the Philippine Embassy in Hanoi Vietnam from 2003 to 2006. Following that, he served as the Second Secretary and Consul at the Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 2006 to 2009. From 2011 to 2017, he was assigned as the Deputy Head and Minister at the Philippine Consulate General in Sydney and was Chargé d’Affaires at the same post until 2018.

Consul General Angeles served as Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi from October 2019 until he assumed his post as Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates on 17 March 2024.

At the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Manila, he was the Director for Southeast Asia 1 at the Office of Asia and Pacific Affairs (ASPAC), overseeing the Philippines’ bilateral relations with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, and Vietnam. He also held roles in the Office of the United Nations and other International Organizations (UNIO), the Office of ASEAN Affairs, and the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Coordination (OSPPC).