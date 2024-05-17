Filipino band December Avenue to perform in Dubai’s EarthSoul fest

Filipino alternative rock band December Avenue will be joining the list of top performers to grace the first eco-conscious music festival in Dubai next month.

EarthSoul Festival has announced that the OPM band will take centerstage on June 22, 8 PM at the Coca-Cola Arena.

December Avenue is a five-member rock band composed of Zel Bautista, Jem Manuel, Don Gregorio, Jet Danao, and Gelo Cruz known for their “hugot” songs “Huling Sandali” and “Sa Ngalan ng Pag-Ibig.”

Their hit song “Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw” with Moira Dela Torre, which gained popularity in 2018, was used in the movie trailer of the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, “Hello, Love, Goodbye” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards.

Headlining the second day of the music fest series is Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, along with Turkish singer Mustafa Ceceli, and singer and performer Amanda Maalouf.

Purpose and music unite

The EarthSoul festival aims to unite international and local artists to promote environmental awareness and sustainability.

EarthSoul advocates for a greener way of living by practicing sustainable design, such as using recycled and repurposed materials for festival production; waste management; no-plastic zones; utilizing green energy; and meaningful partnerships.

Aside from the two-day music festival, EarthSoul also promotes talks and workshops on plastic pollution and marine conservation.

Tickets are available at: https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/music/592/earthsoul-with-french-montana.