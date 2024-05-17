BOC, DICT complete rollout of unified e-Travel QR code

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) have completed the rollout of the e-Travel Customs System in all international airports nationwide.

This initiative aims to provide passengers with seamless travel clearance as they will have to use a single QR code for the e-Travel System starting May 10.

The e-Travel system, a single data collection platform for inbound and outbound passengers, was initially rolled out in December last year, replacing the paper-based arrival and departure cards.

Passengers can also fill out the electronic Customs Baggage Declaration Form (e-CBDF) and electronic Currencies Declaration Form (e-CDF) through the e-Travel website at https://etravel.gov.ph/ or eGovPH application within 72 hours before departure or arrival in the Philippines.

Passports should be presented to the immigration officer upon arrival or before departure for the e-Travel registration confirmation, while the QR code is to be presented to the customs officer for clearance.

All inbound passengers must fill out the e-CBDF while arriving and departing passengers must fill out the e-CDF when bringing in or taking out local or foreign currencies beyond the allowed limit.

BOC also said it will strictly implement its rules on cross-border transfer of currencies. This includes the need for travelers to declare the whole amount of foreign currency being brought into or out of the country in excess of USD 10,000 or its equivalent amount in the e-CDF.

Meanwhile, for the Philippine currency, any amount exceeding P50,000 shall require written authorization from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the declaration of the whole amount in the e-CDF.

Violations of the said rules, including non-declaration and false declaration will result in confiscation by customs authorities.