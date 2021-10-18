Alwyn Uytingco gets second chance with relationship with Jennica Garcia

Actor Alwyn Uytingco said that he is grateful for getting another shot with his relationship with wife Jennica Garcia.

“I don’t deserve a second chance. Please don’t get me wrong, I will do everything for another chance in this life and I will fight the good fight to retake my family,” Alwyn said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you, mahal for not quitting on me. Thank you for letting me continue this life we started together. Thank you for giving me a wonderful gift of ‘second chance’ and one that I don’t deserve at all,” he told Jennica.

The actor added that he is hopeful that the future will be better for their family.

“Just because the past is painful doesn’t mean the future will be. I will always be your Habibi. Till death do us part,” he said.

Jennica has confirmed that she and Alwyn have already called it quits in an interview last May 21.

She did not give details on the reason for their separation amid numerous speculations from netizens and their followers.

“That’s the most that I could say right now. That’s the most that I can say now. It’s the reason din kasi talaga kung bakit kinailangan ko bumalik sa pag-a-artista,” she told GMA News.

Jennica said that there are sacrifices needed to be made after the split.

“From a family-of-four, we are now just a family-of-three, sacrifices must really be made,” she said.

“For the past seven to eight years, what I did was, I made this decision to really focus on my kids, and to do that, hindi talaga ako puwede gumawa ng teleserye kasi three times a week ang taping noon,” she added.

“So ang ginagawa ko lang is guestings kung saan two to three days max ‘yung trabaho. Wala kang commitment to that show for months and years. And it was working naman with our setup before,” Jennica said back then.

Jennica and Alwyn married in 2014 and they have two daughters Athena Mori and Alessi. (TDT)