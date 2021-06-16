‘Kahit ikamatay ko, susubukin ko’: Alwyn Uytingco prays for reconciliation with Jennica Garcia

Actor Alwyn Uytingco is praying that things will get better for his family including his relationship with wife Jennica Garcia.

In a new Instagram post, Alwyn posted a family photo with Jennica and their two daughters.

It’s unclear if the photo was recently taken or an old one.

“Araw-araw, ito ang magiging dasal ko. Ito ang kakapitan ko. Ito ang papangarapin ko. Ito ang aasahan ko. Na balang araw, maging maayos na ang lahat. Alam ko hindi magiging madali.. alam ko marami ang kailangan harapin,” Alwyn wrote.

The actor said that he will do everything in order to fix his marriage and family.

“Pero mas pipiliin kong tawirin ang tulay na ‘to, kahit ikamatay ko, susubukin ko dahil alam ko na ikaw at mga anak natin ang sasalubong sa’kin sa dulo,” he said.

Recently, Alwyn posted a photo of Jennica declaring his love for his wife.

The move was seen as the actor’s way of trying to repair their marriage.

“Ang dami ko gusto sabihin. Pero hindi kayang ipaliwanag ng mga simpleng salita,” Alwyn said in an Instagram post.

“Hindi ko ‘to gustong pahabain pa. Ang gusto ko lang malaman mo, at wag na wag mong kakalimutan… Mahal na mahal kita,” he added.

The photo showed Jennica holding a boquet of flowers.

Jennica has confirmed that she and her husband Alwyn Uytingco have already called it quits in an interview last May 21.

She did not give details on the reason for their separation amid numerous speculations from netizens and their followers.

“That’s the most that I could say right now. That’s the most that I can say now. It’s the reason din kasi talaga kung bakit kinailangan ko bumalik sa pag-a-artista,” she told GMA News.

Jennica said that there are sacrifices needed to be made after the split.

“From a family-of-four, we are now just a family-of-three, sacrifices must really be made,” she said.

The actress said that she will be coming back to show business after eight years of hiatus to focus on her family life.

“For the past seven to eight years, what I did was, I made this decision to really focus on my kids, and to do that, hindi talaga ako puwede gumawa ng teleserye kasi three times a week ang taping noon,” she said.

“So ang ginagawa ko lang is guestings kung saan two to three days max ‘yung trabaho. Wala kang commitment to that show for months and years. And it was working naman with our setup before,” she added.

The actress thanked the Kapuso network for giving her another opportunity to return to showbiz.

Jennica and Alwyn married in 2014 and they have two daughters Athena Mori and Alessi. (TDT)