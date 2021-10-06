LOOK: Kris Aquino sends flowers to Leni Robredo ahead of election decision

Kris Aquino has sent a bouquet to Vice President Leni Robredo ahead of her announcement for an important decision concerning the 2022 elections.

“Thank you for this big, beautiful bouquet of flowers, Kris,” Robredo wrote in a Facebook post.

Shortly after former senator and son of late strongman Bongbong Marcos announced that he will be running for president in 2022, the camp of Robredo said she would also be announcing an important decision.

“VP Leni will make an important announcement this Thursday, Oct 7, at 11 am. Please stay tuned,” Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said.

Robredo has been repeatedly urged by several groups to run for 2022, but she has been reluctant to decide over lack of political capital and highlighted the importance of a united front.

Robredo has expressed strong opposition to a possible presidential run of the son of the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos.

“Alam natin kung ano ang ginawa ni Marcos sa Pilipinas. Hindi ‘yun speculation. Despite na grabe ‘yung fake news, naka-record ‘yun sa history kung ano ang ginawa ni Marcos sa bansa natin,” she said last month.

Robredo earlier said that she was ready to face again Marcos if the 2022 elections will be between the two of them.