Angel Locsin reveals 10 family members infected with COVID-19

Angel Locsin shared in her Instagram story that her family is facing a huge ordeal as 10 of their members tested positive for COVID-19.

Locsin said this includes her 94-year-old father, who was rushed to the hospital after contracting the virus.

“Thank you for the prayers. I’m going to take my post down because this is something I don’t want to remember. I just needed to air out yesterday. 10 members of the family from separate houses got COVID,” she said.

“So many realizations during this pandemic. We all have our battles, but some definitely more than others,” she added.

Locsin meanwhile thanked those who are praying for her family

“Thank you everyone for being a ray of sunshine to me and my family,” Locsin added.

Some of her friends in showbiz wish Locsin’s father a speedy recovery.

“Praying for you Daddy!!! Dito Lang kaming lahat praying with you Mars @therealangellocsin and @neil_arce,” Dimples Romana said.

“Praying for your dad’s fast recovery,” Judy Ann Santos also commented.