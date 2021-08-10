Kris Aquino shows support to Miss Universe candidate Corrine Abalos

The Queen of All Media Kris Aquino has supported a candidate in the Miss Universe 2021 Philippines pageant.

On her Instagram post, Aquino said that she is supporting Corrine Abalos for the upcoming pageant.

“When her full name is Maria Corazon (exactly like my mom’s) and our relationship with her family goes all the way back pre-Edsa Revolution, plus her grandparents share the same initials as my dad (BSA) and my mom (CCA), then obviously alam niyo na Corrine Abalos has my full support for Miss Universe Philippines,” she said.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Filipino beauty queen features new Cebu Expressway for runway walk

“To all my friends and followers, I hope you give her a chance?” Aquino added.

Aquino said that Abalos is worthy candidate at the Miss Universe 2021.

“Educated in Poveda and she graduated from DLSU (De La Salle University) in 2019 with a degree in AB International Studies Major in European Studies,” she said.

READ ON: WATCH: Kisses Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz, other Miss Universe PH bets do ‘runway challenge’

“Definitely, hindi tayo mapapahiya sa Q&A,” she added.

Based on her introduction video, Abalos has started her new seafood business during the pandemic with her sister.

30 candidates will compete in the coronation night of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 on September 25. (TDT)

Watch Corrine’s runway walk here: