WATCH: Filipino beauty queen features new Cebu Expressway for runway walk

Filipino beauty queen Cebuana bet Steffi Rose Aberasturi made a rare runway walk on the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), which is currently under construction.

She was wearing dramatic black ensembles by designers Stef Tirado, Jessie Lastimosa, and Oscar James as she displayed costumes on the Expressway.

The Expressway that bridges Cebu City and Cordova in Mactan Island is set to become the tallest and longest bridge in the country as well as a landmark place for Catholicism.

The bridge’s design displays in the background a lighted cross on the twin pylon cable-stayed main bridge highlights the island’s significant role as the cradle of Catholic devotion in the Philippines.

The work on the CCLEX is expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of 2021. (AW)