Entertainment

IT’S OFFICIAL: Bea Alonzo inks contract with GMA-7

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

PHOTO COURTESY OF GMA NETWORK

GMA Network has welcomed its newest Kapuso, award-winning actress Bea Alonzo.

The former Kapamilya Star signed a 2-year contract with GMA-7.

“She is #ProudToBEAKapuso?? Welcome to GMA Network, Bea Alonzo,” the network wrote in its post.

The A-List star is slated to do a movie with Alden Richards inspired by the Japanese series “Pure Soul.”

Bea’s transfer garnered mixed reactions from fans and netizens on social media.

Some netizens congratulated Alonzo on the new chapter in her career, while others were disappointed as she still has unfinished projects with her former network ABS-CBN for 20 years.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

© Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Photo by: Greg Garay

Filipino performer Bailey May of Now United to join concert in Louvre Abu Dhabi, streaming tonight July 1 at 10pm

3 hours ago

This Hollywood director is all praises for Filipina beauty queen Rabiya Mateo

7 hours ago

‘Tatakbo ba?’: Arjo Atayde donates service vehicles to QC

8 hours ago

LOOK: Alden Richards shows off toned abs on Instagram

24 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button