IT’S OFFICIAL: Bea Alonzo inks contract with GMA-7

GMA Network has welcomed its newest Kapuso, award-winning actress Bea Alonzo.

The former Kapamilya Star signed a 2-year contract with GMA-7.

“She is #ProudToBEAKapuso?? Welcome to GMA Network, Bea Alonzo,” the network wrote in its post.



The A-List star is slated to do a movie with Alden Richards inspired by the Japanese series “Pure Soul.”

Bea’s transfer garnered mixed reactions from fans and netizens on social media.

Some netizens congratulated Alonzo on the new chapter in her career, while others were disappointed as she still has unfinished projects with her former network ABS-CBN for 20 years.