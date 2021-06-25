Pau Fajardo breaks silence on Scottie Thompson’s wedding with another girl

After days of being silent on social media, Pau Fajardo broke her silence on the issues surrounding her and her former fiancee Scottie Thompson.

Fajardo was at the center of controversy after Thompson broke up with her and married another woman this month.

On Instagram, Fajardo said she is releasing a statement to put an end to the rumors regarding her past relationship with the basketball star.

“It has been a difficult time for my personal life. With this statement, I hope we can finally put a stop to all the gossip, and for me to finally reclaim my private life,” Fajardo started.

“Even when things regarding my relationship started to unravel publicly, I never felt I needed to release any statement. After all, I never regarded myself as some sort of a public figure, much less a celebrity,” she added.

Fajardo admitted that she was the one who broke up with Thompson, “ending a long-term relationship with a man I was ready to spend the rest of my life with.” She did not reveal as to why she had come to such a decision.

“That said, I am deeply hurt. I ended a long-term relationship with the man I was ready to spend the rest of my life with. To say it has been heartbreaking is an understatement,” Fajardo said.

“But I am now making the conscious decision to move forward with my life,” she said.

Fajardo has apologized to those who may have been dragged to the issue.

She also urged their followers to focus on issues that matter and not on their private lives.

“To the people who felt that they needed to defend me, I appreciate you. I may never get to thank you personally but know that your support means a lot to me. But right now, I would like to ask everyone — if you genuinely care for me — to please refrain from doing things that would further inflame the situation. I hope you will respect my simple request,” she said.

Fajardo also said this will be her last comment on the issue.

“This will be the last time I will be commenting on this issue. I kindly ask everyone to respect my decision. Thank you.”