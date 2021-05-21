Entertainment

Jennica Garcia confirms split with husband Alwyn Uytingco

Actress Jennica Garcia has confirmed to GMA News that she and her husband Alwyn Uytingco have already called it quits.

The actress, however, did not give details as to why they decided to go their separate ways.

Garcia said that there are sacrifices needed to be made after the split.

“From a family-of-four, we are now just a family-of-three, sacrifices must really be made,” she said.

“For the past seven to eight years, what I did was, I made this decision to really focus on my kids, and to do that, hindi talaga ako puwede gumawa ng teleserye kasi three times a week ang taping noon,” she added.

“So ang ginagawa ko lang is guestings kung saan two to three days max ‘yung trabaho. Wala kang commitment to that show for months and years. And it was working naman with our setup before.”

Garcia and Uytingco married in 2014 and they have two daughters Athena Mori and Alessi.

Uytingco has yet to address the issue.

