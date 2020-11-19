Entertainment

Derek Ramsay confirms breakup with Andrea Torres

Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay has confirmed that he and girlfriend Andrea Torres already parted ways.

The actor posted a photo of his mom’s birthday celebration and a netizen accused Andrea to be the one responsible for the break up.

Derek immediately defended his ex-girlfriend from the public.

“Please don’t point the finger at anyone. There is nothing wrong with Andrea. She is a great woman. There is no third party!” Derek said.

“The breakup has happened so fast. Maybe two people are just not meant to be,” he added.

The actor also appealed for respect amid these challenging times.

“We shared our love to all of you sana naman we can keep this to ourselves. Mahal ko si Ada kaya di ako magsasalita pero if I hear lies about her I will defend her,” he added.

The ex-couple started showing signs of breakup when Andrea unfollowed the actor on Instagram.

They also removed their photos on their social media accounts.

