Liza Soberano says she ‘needed a break’; thanks fans for support

Actress Liza Soberano expressed her gratitude for her fans after she took some time off on social media for a month.

“Hi everyone! Sorry, I’ve been MIA for a while. Just savoring the time I have with the people most special to me,” she said in her tweet.

“But I do constantly have all of you at the back of my mind and I just want to say thank you so much for all the love and support everyone has been showing me this past month,” she added.

She added that the past month has been challenging for her, and that she wanted to think about her life and goals.

“It’s honestly been a very trying time for me and I wanted to express how I was feeling with all of you but it was just too soon for me. I needed to take a break and think about life, my goals, and what I think my mission is in life.”

Soberano was recently red-tagged on social media after she participated as one of the speakers of the Gabriela Youth’s webinar, wherein she encouraged influencers to use their voices for children and women.