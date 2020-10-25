Veteran Director Al Quinn dies at 86

Veteran director Alcuin Pastrano or Al Quinn, known for being one of the pioneer directors of Philippine television, has died on October 24 in Las Vegas, USA, his son Dino Pastrano announced.

The 86-year-old director is considered one of the most beloved directors in the industry, jumpstarting the career of several notable actors and actresses in the industry—including Nora Aunor, Alma Moreno, German Moreno, Carmen Soriano, and many others. He was also a favorite of late comedy king Dolphy.

In a report by ABS-CBN, he was the long-time director of Pilipinas, Star Awards for movie and television, as well as several scores of TV specials and live shows. His last work as a director was the 62nd FAMAS Awards in 2014, where he was given a proper farewell party following his announcement that he was migrating to the US for good.

Quinn’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed as of writing.