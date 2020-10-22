SINUNGALING SI MICHELLE? Super Tekla denies accusations of live-in partner

Super Tekla on October 21 denied the allegations thrown against him by his live-in partner Michelle Lhor Bana-ag.

The live-in partner of comedian Tekla turned to Raffy Tulfo in Action to complain and reveal the abuses she and their children experience under him.

In the latest episode of the popular show, Bana-ag said Tekla would force her to have sex with him even if she was not feeling well.

She added that the comedian would often touch her private parts, even with the presence of their children. Ban-ag also noted that he would refuse to give her and their children food if she refuses to sleep with him.

Tekla, on the other hand, said that he could never to it to Ban-ag because he has female relatives as well.

He also said that he’s deeply hurt by her accusations and that he had no idea about her tell-all. “Di pa nag-si-sink in ‘yun sa utak ko na gagawin ‘yun sa akin. Unang-una, wala akong kaalam-alam, plinano nilang lahat… kung titignan mo yung video, wala akong kaalam-alam,” Tekla said.

“Hindi totoo ’yan, ako nasa tamang katinuan pa naman ako, hindi ko magagawa ’yan Michelle. Utang na loob may anak akong babae Michelle, si Aira, may mga kapatid akong babae. Mahirap lang kami Michelle, sa bukid. Alam mo ang background ng family ko,” he added.

He also stressed that he was the one compromising a lot for their relationship, saying that intimacy is part of their relationship, but she repeatedly deprived him of it. However, he was the one adjusting, and that he did not force her into sleeping with him.

The comedian also denied not fulfilling his financial duties to their family, and that he never neglected his child Baby Angelo, who was born with anorectal malformation—noting that he even did everything to make sure their son gets the operation he needed.

“Hindi ko kayo pinapagutuman, alam mo ’yan. Alam n’yo ’yan Shabi, alam n’yo ’yan Enrico, lahat naglaan pa ako ng GCash para sa inyong lahat para anytime hindi na lalabas dahil pandemic,” said Tekla.

“Ako, kani-kanino ako humapit ng tulong para maligtas yang batang diyan dahil hindi mo inalagaan iyan sa sinapupunan mo. Alam mo ang kuwento niyan, Michelle,” he added.

“Michelle, karapatan mo yun, karapatan mo yun, nung una pa lang. Binlock n’yo na ako sa Facebook, wala akong idea nagkalabuan tayo. Gusto mong makipaghiwalay sa akin. Hindi ko pinagsisiksikan yung sarili ko sa inyo Michelle. Alam mo yan sa sarili mo. Alam mo yan, Michelle. Six years. Magsi-six years, anim ko kayong inaruga. Six years, wasted lahat,” the comedian said.

