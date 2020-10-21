Entertainment

‘NO FOOD IF THERE’S NO SEX’: Tekla’s live-in partner reveals alleged abuses by comedian

The live-in partner of comedian Tekla turned to Raffy Tulfo in Action to complain and reveal the abuses she and their children experience under him.

In the latest episode of the popular show, Michelle Lhor Bana-ag said Tekla—who only acted gay on screen—would force her to have sex with him even if she was not feeling well.

“Masama and pakiramdam ko. ‘Pag hapon po nilalagnat ako, sumasama and pakiramdam ko. Ang bigat po ng ulo ko. Hindi niya po maintindihan. Hindi niya po marespeto. Pina-injectionan po ako ng family planning kasi di nya mapigilan and sarili nya. Gusto po niya akong galawin,” she added.

She added that the comedian would often touch her private parts, even with the presence of their children.

Ban-ag also noted that he would refuse to give her and their children food if she refuses to sleep with him.

She also released a video to Tulfo, which showed the couple fighting because the comedian was masturbating while she was holding their baby.

Raffy Tulfo in Action tried to reach out to Tekla to get his side, but the latter was in a taping.

 

