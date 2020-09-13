LOOK: Starstruck alumni Nadine Samonte now a daing vendor

GMA actress Nadine Samonte proudly shared that she now sells ‘daing’ or dried fishes to help her family get by during these days.

Samonte, who rose to fame during the first season of GMA 7’s reality show ‘Starstruck’, revealed that she’s not ashamed to show the public that she has joined the ranks of online sellers since she needs the extra income for her family.

“Hindi ako nahihiya na magbenta ng ganito kasi sa panahon ngayon kailangan natin maging madiskarte and hindi nakakahiya kasi masarap talaga,” said Samonte on her Instagram post.

She furthered that the dried fishes she sells come all the way from Masbate and are unsalted. Some of the items she sells include small dilis, big boneless dilis, danggit, sweet pusit, and palad flakes.

“Ang sabi ng asawa ko the new D&D queen daw ako ng south hahaha meaning? Danggit and Dilis hahaha,” added Samonte.

Posts on Samonte’s Instagram story also show her happiness in the simple slices of life that she enjoys with her loved ones.

“That’s the reason kung bakit wala ako sa showbiz – I’m enjoying every minute na kasama ko mga anak ko and my fam,” said Samonte.