LOOK: MYMP guitarist Chin Alcantara now a delivery boy

MYMP guitarist and founder Chin Alcantara found a way to survive the COVID-19 pandemic by hopping on to his vehicle to launch a food business to capitalize on delivery services during the community quarantine.

Many young Filipino adults would definitely remember MYMP during their high school and college years with revival hits including “Tell Me Where It Hurts” and “A Little Bit” but the current pandemic forced the guitarist to find alternative means to earn a living since the group’s gigs have been cancelled.

“Ginawa namin, ‘Sige, bumili tayo ng motor kahit na ‘yung secondhand lang muna. E kailangan nating kumuha ng rider.’ Nag-presenta na lang ako, sabi ko sa misis ko, ‘Ako na muna.” recalled Chin in an interview with 24 Oras.

RELATED STORY: Senior flight attendant now works as Grab deliveryman to survive COVID-19 pandemic

Among the best sellers of Alcantara’s food delivery business include inihaw na pusit, buttered chicken, beef tapa, tofu sisig and more.

“Naka-mask ako e tsaka may helmet pa ko ah, nakakatawa. Tinanong niya, ‘Kuya pamilyar kayo… kayo ba ‘yung sa MYMP? Kayo ba si Chin?” “Sabi ko ako nga, so tuwang-tuwa siya so nagpa-picture, ayun ‘yung nag-viral na photo,” said Chin.

READ ON: Thai celebrity now works as delivery boy amid COVID-19 as entertainment industry comes to halt

He thanks the public for their support on his temporary business sideline which for him, was suprisingly positive to the point that it has inspired him to continue this for the mean time.

“Naunawan ko, naramdaman ko firsthand ‘yung hirap pala din ng pagiging rider,” said Chin.