Adele reveals massive weight loss transformation in latest photo

President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to suspend the collection of higher premiums from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) earlier this week. However, since the suspension is not yet official as the law has to be...
PH Embassy in UAE confirms deaths of 21 Filipinos due to COVID-19 complications
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has revealed that 21 Filipinos have died as of today, May 6, due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE. Of this number, 17 Filipinos were based in Dubai while four were from Abu Dhabi...
Family gathering of 30 people add to 546 new cases in UAE, total now at 15,738
The UAE stressed once to avoid huge gatherings among families and friends, after 30 individuals coming from two families contracted the coronavirus which was among the 546 newly reported cases in the country. Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson of...
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed urges nation to avoid ‘habit of excess’
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that the country needs to avoid, if not, totally eradicate the habit of overspending on things that have no real value. His Highness furthered...
Award-winning singer Adele has shocked her fans and followers on May 6, her 32nd birthday, with a photo showing her drastic weight loss.
In an Instagram post, the British singer has marked her birthday with a photo that showed her unbelievable transformation—thanking everyone for their greeting and warm wishes.
The photo—which has now trended worldwide on Twitter—shows her smiling widely and donning a fitted black dress that highlighted her new figure.
“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” Adele wrote in the caption.
She added: “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks.”
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
