Adele reveals massive weight loss transformation in latest photo

Entertainment

May. 06, 20

Photo credit: Adele's Instagram

Award-winning singer Adele has shocked her fans and followers on May 6, her 32nd birthday, with a photo showing her drastic weight loss.
 
In an Instagram post, the British singer has marked her birthday with a photo that showed her unbelievable transformation—thanking everyone for their greeting and warm wishes.
 
The photo—which has now trended worldwide on Twitter—shows her smiling widely and donning a fitted black dress that highlighted her new figure.
 
“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” Adele wrote in the caption.
 
She added: “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks.”
 

