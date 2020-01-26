Kapamilya stars urge public to sign petition for ABS-CBN franchise renewal

The Department of Health (DOH) announced Monday that they are monitoring two suspected cases of novel coronavirus in Metro Manila. DOH said they are observing the condition of two patients, a 44-year-old patient located in Adventist Medical Center in Pasay City and...
HIV anti-drugs used as treatment plan for novel coronavirus in China
China is using HIV anti-viral drugs as an ad-hoc medicine to treat patients inflicted with the deadly novel coronavirus. According to a Bloomberg report, the National Health Commission of China said a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir is being given to the...
Grammys paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant
The 62nd Grammy Awards on Monday paid tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died along with his daughter and 7 others in a chopper crash. The annual music event turned into a memorial for the Black Mamba. Alicia Keys, who hosted the Grammys, made a...
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s death
Kobe Bryant's fans trooped outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, California to pay tribute to late NBA star. Bryant and his thirteen-year-old daughter died in a chopper crash in Calabasas area, Los Angeles Times reported. Mamba's fans, as well as basketball lovers,...
Celebrities from the Kapamilya network are now getting more vocal in expressing their stand on the pending franchise renewal in Congress.
Media giant ABS-CBN’s legislative franchise is set to expire on March 30.
Last week, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines launched a campaign for the renewal of the Kapamilya network’s franchise.
The group also launched an online signature campaign calling for the renewal of the franchise.
Rep. Aragones urges Duterte to reconsider his position on ABS-CBN franchise renewal
“We continue to hope that you, the elected representatives of the people, can rise above your leader’s (Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano) petty vindictiveness and strike a blow in defense of freedom of the press and of expression,” reads the petition made available online.
The group said that at least 10,000 to 11,000 workers are at risk of losing their jobs if ABS-CBN will cease to operate.
Some celebrities like Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis and Lea Salonga have urged people to sign the petition.
“Yes, I have personal and professional reasons for this one. Not going to lie,” Salong wrote on Twitter.
“Love and Support for the network that is our FAMILY. Sign and Share. WE WILL NOT LOSE OUR FAMILY. ABS-CBN: One million for ABS-CBN’s franchise,” Vice said in a series of posts.
Anne Curtis, dubbed to be as one of the most followed celebrity in the country also appealed for people to join the petition.
“Please sign the petition. So many lives will be affected by the jobs that will be lost,” Curtis said in a post.
JC Devera, Kim Molina, Jolina Magdangal and Ria Atayde were also among those who encourage their followers to join the petition.
House to tackle ABS-CBN's franchise renewal in February
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
