Kapamilya stars urge public to sign petition for ABS-CBN franchise renewal

Celebrities from the Kapamilya network are now getting more vocal in expressing their stand on the pending franchise renewal in Congress.

Media giant ABS-CBN’s legislative franchise is set to expire on March 30.

Last week, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines launched a campaign for the renewal of the Kapamilya network’s franchise.

The group also launched an online signature campaign calling for the renewal of the franchise.

READ ALSO: Rep. Aragones urges Duterte to reconsider his position on ABS-CBN franchise renewal

“We continue to hope that you, the elected representatives of the people, can rise above your leader’s (Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano) petty vindictiveness and strike a blow in defense of freedom of the press and of expression,” reads the petition made available online.

The group said that at least 10,000 to 11,000 workers are at risk of losing their jobs if ABS-CBN will cease to operate.

Some celebrities like Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis and Lea Salonga have urged people to sign the petition.

“Yes, I have personal and professional reasons for this one. Not going to lie,” Salong wrote on Twitter.

“Love and Support for the network that is our FAMILY. Sign and Share. WE WILL NOT LOSE OUR FAMILY. ABS-CBN: One million for ABS-CBN’s franchise,” Vice said in a series of posts.

Anne Curtis, dubbed to be as one of the most followed celebrity in the country also appealed for people to join the petition.

“Please sign the petition. So many lives will be affected by the jobs that will be lost,” Curtis said in a post.

JC Devera, Kim Molina, Jolina Magdangal and Ria Atayde were also among those who encourage their followers to join the petition.

SEE ALSO: House to tackle ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in February