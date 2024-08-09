Iwas pila, instant access para sa OFWs: Mobile-friendly services for Filipinos abroad

The journeys of OFWs can be tough, but thanks to technology, various digitalized services can now make their lives a bit easier. In this issue, The Filipino Times will take a look at the modern solutions provided by the Philippine government for some of the OFW-related services.

In an effort to reduce long queues, cut processing time, and simplify the processes, several agencies have introduced mobile-friendly measures to assist Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in need of government services.

Advancements in digital technology have led to the introduction and continued development of various online services designed to support OFWs.

Through these modern initiatives, they can remain connected and informed, while also enjoying smooth transactions and availing of necessary services no matter where they are.

Better services for OFWs

Recognizing the contributions of OFWs, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed the need to prioritize the digitization of services for OFWs and help ease the burden of bureaucratic red tape.

This includes the automation of the verification of contracts and providing Overseas Employment Certification (OEC) accessible through smartphones, which are now being developed through the collaboration of various government institutions.

While some online services are yet to be implemented, there are also existing ones that are ready to be used by OFWs.

OWWA membership renewal

Becoming an Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) member provides a safety net for OFWs and their dependents, making them eligible for certain benefits, including financial support, training and education, and repatriation and reintegration programs.

Ensuring that this process will be easier for Filipino migrant workers, OWWA has introduced the option to renew their membership through the OWWA Mobile application.

This mobile app offers a more convenient way for OFWs to manage their membership, allowing them to pay the biannual $25 fee without visiting an OWWA office.

In addition to renewing membership, the app enables OFWs to check their membership status, review payment history, and access information about OWWA’s programs and services.

Online contract verification

If you are a departing OFW and need to secure an OEC, then you must also avail of the contract verification service. But don’t worry because you can also book an appointment online to avoid long queues.

The Migrant Workers Office in Dubai allows OFWs to submit their contracts and other requirements for verification using their online form, which is published every Monday.

However, it’s important to note that only 500 slots are available per week, and the submission form automatically closes on Wednesdays at 11:59 PM or once the limit has been reached. Make sure to visit their website or Facebook page to access the link to the form.

Integrating eTravel in eGovPH Super App

Designed as a one-stop-shop online system for e-government services, the eGovPH Super App offers convenience to every Filipino, including those abroad.

Maricel Agote, a senior sales officer in Abu Dhabi, highlights the importance of the eGovPH for OFWs like her, especially with the integration of the eTravel registration into the application.

“Using this digital platform on the internet, an OFW can register his/her departure and arrival in the Philippines and can reduce time spent at immigration and customs. Also, on this app, an OFW can access other Philippine government-related services,” Agote said.

The eTravel system is a digital platform that simplifies data collection for passengers coming to or leaving the Philippines and uses a single QR code for travel clearance.

OFWs already face many challenges while working abroad, so the processes required of them shouldn’t be made any harder.

Simplifying the systems needed by OFWs also shows how the government values their contributions. With these advancements, OFWs are being reassured that their welfare and concerns are a priority, even while they are away from home.

Making government services accessible to OFWs through digital platforms is a big step toward easing their quality of life, and providing an increased sense of security and support.