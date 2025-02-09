Angat ang husay ng Pinoy! Celebrating top Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East

The Middle East stands as a beacon of possibility, a place where bold dreams transform into extraordinary realities. Behind its iconic skyscrapers and advanced infrastructure, there lies a dedicated workforce of skilled professionals shaping the future.

Among them are Filipino engineers and architects, whose expertise and resilience have earned them a reputation as integral players in the region’s success story.

With millions of overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East, a lot has been taking on leadership, project management, design, and construction roles helping to propel the region’s transformation into a global hub of innovation and modernity. Through world-class skills, they have earned their place as key contributors to some of the region’s most ambitious projects, playing a vital role in its rapid urbanization.

His Excellency Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver underscored the contributions of Filipino professionals to the UAE’s development, strengthening the broader relationship between the two nations.

“Our engineers and architects were here when the first roads were paved, the first buildings constructed, the first bridges built, and in the process we have created bridges of friendship that have all greatly contributed to the UAE’s extraordinary success,” H.E. Ver said.

Commending their legacies, the Ambassador added: “Filipinos have firmly established a good foundation on which our current and next generations of professionals will continue to impress an enduring mark, as these are inscribed and are put to life by the UAE’s iconic and world-class structures, architectures, and skylines.”

Building a strong reputation

The legacy of Filipino architects and engineers extends far beyond the physical structures and landscapes they’ve helped built. They have also earned a strong and respected reputation for all Filipinos across the Middle East.

Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attaché of the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and the Northern Emirates, emphasized that aside from their professionalism, they have also paved the way for future generations to thrive in the industry.

“From the early Filipino pioneers in the region, a legacy of excellence in engineering and architecture was built — defined by hard work, reliability, and quality. Today, you continue to elevate this reputation as you demonstrate the capacity to bring bold, ambitious projects to life with precision and innovation,” said Labor Attaché Bautista.

Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, said their contributions have also elevated the standard for excellence in the field, reinforcing the Filipino workforce’s global reputation.

“Filipino engineers and architects have consistently been at the forefront of significant projects that define the UAE’s progress, from state-of-the-art skyscrapers to sustainable urban developments. Your dedication and craftsmanship have earned you the trust and respect of your peers,” Consul General Angeles said. “Beyond the blueprints and structures, you have built a legacy of excellence that inspires the next generation of Filipino professionals to dream bigger and aim higher.”

Shaping Dubai’s future

Filipino engineers and architects have become the backbone of the UAE’s most iconic developments, their work symbolizing the country’s aspirations and global prominence.

In the heart of Dubai’s soaring skyline and bustling streets lies the legacy of a Filipino architect whose vision and expertise helped transform a desert landscape into one of the most iconic cities in the world. Architect Felino “Jun” Palafox played an instrumental role in Dubai’s urban development.

It was in 1977 when Palafox, then one of the youngest Filipino architects, took on the role of urban planner for the Municipality of Dubai, laying the groundwork for the city’s transformation into the modern metropolis it is today.

Tasked with creating the city’s architectural design guidelines and contributing to the city’s building codes, he led projects that would forever change the face of the emirate—growing into a global hub for business, tourism, and culture.

Innovation meets sustainability

A standout in Dubai’s iconic leisure and retail destinations, Marsa Al Seef owes much of its stunning design to Arch. Christine Espinosa-Erlanda, Associate Director at Godwin Austen Johnson and a two-time TFT Watchlist awardee. As a key member of the Masterplanning and design team, she helped transform this area into one of the city’s most sought-after spots, seamlessly blending modernity with the rich cultural heritage of Dubai.

Beyond her design expertise, Espinosa-Erlanda is a passionate advocate for sustainability in architecture. With a portfolio that spans across MENA region, her work exemplifies a commitment to both innovation and environmental responsibility. She has showcased her expertise in leading and delivering creative design solutions across diverse architectural projects. Her portfolio includes masterplans, hospitality, retail, residential, educational, and heritage developments in the Middle East and Asia. Notable projects include the Chedi Al Bait Boutique Hotel in Sharjah, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, the Retail District at Dubai Creek Harbour, as well as various hospitality and masterplan projects in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

With a constant embrace of innovation and a relentless pursuit of creative solutions, she consistently stays at the forefront, pushing boundaries and creating remarkable spaces.

Leaders in action

Beyond their professional accomplishments, Filipino engineers and architects in the UAE are also creating a community centered on networking, collaboration, and mentorship.

They have consistently organized seminars and workshops, as well as general membership meetings to facilitate continuous upskilling and discuss key developments in their fields. These initiatives are complemented by their close collaboration with regulatory organizations, including the coordination of Special Professional Licensure Examinations.

Key figures driving this movement include UAE chapter presidents Engr. Rafael Lontoc from the Institute of Electronics and Communications Engineers of the Philippines, also the Philippine Professional Organization chairman; Engr. Leif Marvin Valeros from the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines; Engr. Florencio Lopez, Jr. from the Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers UAE Chapter.

Joining them are Engr. Sheryl Dela Peña from the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers; Engr. Marlon Hipolito from the Integrated Institute of Electrical Engineers; and Engr. Flordeliza Dinglasan from the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers, who are also UAE chapter presidents, as well as Ar. Jonathan Gregorio, United Architects of the Philippines Abu Dhabi chapter president.

Through their dedication, they are creating a support system that empowers individuals while amplifying the collective impact of Filipinos in the industry.

Celebrating Filipino excellence

In honor of their outstanding contributions, The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Architects and Engineers in the Middle East Summit and Awards 2025 is set to recognize their hard work, leadership, and dedication.

For its third edition, the prestigious event will celebrate over 140 awardees selected from thousands of nominations across the region, acknowledging their achievements in areas like leadership, professional success, and community impact.

Scheduled for February 14, 2025, the event will be a dual celebration — featuring both a summit and an awards night. The summit will offer a platform for knowledge-sharing and inspiration, bringing together industry experts to empower the next generation of Filipino engineers and architects. Meanwhile, the awards night will be a celebration of the accomplishments of these trailblazing professionals.

To reserve your seat for this highly anticipated summit, register now for FREE at https://tinyurl.com/5cvhuk9v.