Simbang Gabi, which directly translates to ‘Evening Mass’, is a more than 300-year-old tradition that has originated from the early days of Spanish rule in the Philippines.

Celebrated by devoted Catholics, the nine-day novena masses are usually held from December 16-24 during the Advent.

“Advent means that we are hoping and waiting for something good to happen. Ginagawa ito bilang paghahanda sa kapanganakan ni Kristo,” said Policarpio Tinaja, FilCom Community Servant Leader at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai.

Data from the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia state that there are 13% of the general population or over one million expats of different nationalities including Filipinos who practice Catholic faith in the UAE, bringing with them the traditions of Christmas in their second home.

And the anticipation for this year’s Simbang Gabi has grown even more as it marks the resumption of face-to-face novena masses, after two consecutive years of online mass celebrations in adherence to the UAE’s COVID-19 health guidelines.

Overseas Filipinos like John Marvin C. Bautista, a Medical Coder based in Al Ain, said that he is excited to experience the face-to-face Simbang Gabi masses with his family and fellow brothers and sisters in faith.

“Hindi made-deny na we only wish to have it the same and back to how it was. Pero, I look forward to seeing people jampacked again, ready and happy to celebrate Christ’s coming. The same excitement noon pero sana mas ibang saya ngayon,” said Bautista.

Nica Teryza Solis, an Inclusion Teacher from Abu Dhabi, sees that now that face-to-face Simbang Gabi is back, more believers are thrilled to re-experience the Pinoy tradition of coming together to pray and worship.

“This year’s Simbang Gabi will surely be special. Most Simbang Gabi memories before COVID Pandemic will all flashback as we experience Simbang Gabi again just like before. I look forward to seeing many Catholic individuals attending the Mass,” said Solis.

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abi Dhabi is one of the many Catholic churches in the country to announce the return of the face-to-face mass celebrations this 2022.

Fr. Troy delos Santos, OFM CAP, Vicar General of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia (AVOSA), thanked the UAE government for its efforts to ease the COVID-19 restrictions and allow togetherness among devotees in commencing Simbang Gabi.

“Salamat sa Gobyerno ng UAE at lumuwag na ang kanilang protocol pero magkagayon man mariin ko pa ding ipinapaala na patuloy ang ibayong pag-iingat dahil andyan pa ang virus,” said Fr. Troy.

Mass schedules begin from December 15 to 23, at 8:00 pm at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

All geared up for face-to-face

One of the Catholic parishes in Dubai, St. Mary’s Catholic Church said in an interview with The Filipino Times that they are now ready for the resumption of face-to-face Simbang Gabi and have geared up for an estimate of 30,000 mass attendees per night.

This year, St. Mary’s Catholic Church will be holding the masses from Dec 15-23, 2022, every 8:00 -9:30pm.

Tinaja shared that they have recruited volunteers to triple their manpower in anticipation for the surge of a mass-goers this year.

“From the around 30 lay ministers, we have 140 to 150 lay ministers who will serve during the Simbang Gabi. For the ushers, we have 60-80 people and at least 200 volunteers including the medical team. We also have a General Orientation to make sure that we will have a smooth flow,” said Tinaja.

Bringing Pinoy Tradition to UAE

Among the popular beliefs among Filipino Catholics is that those who complete all nine dawn masses will have their specific wish in life granted.

Some OFWs like Sami Rose Palisoc from Al Ain shared that Simbang Gabi makes her tearful recalling how her deceased grandparents have been tagging her along every time they complete the tradition.

Across the UAE, Filipinos witnessed the magic of towering Christmas trees with special ‘lighting’ ceremonies that spread the yuletide vibes for visitors. Churches such as St. Mary’s Church in Dubai and St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi both have Christmas trees that Filipinos often take selfies and pictures after they attend mass. The Philippine Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates likewise spearheaded a Christmas Centrale at Burjuman with a gigantic Christmas tree at Burjuman Mall. Global Village also had a spectacular 21-meter Christmas Tree which lit up the evening skies along with a special fireworks display.

As you stroll along Dubai’s Pinoy hotspots of Rigga, Satwa, and Deira – it’s also easy to spot which flats and/or rooms have Filipinos – as dangling Christmas lights, small parols from their rooms. And inside their flats, you will see Christmas trees of all sizes – some even having gifts that they will exchange with and open in time for Christmas.

Churches and other public spaces in the UAE who also imbibe the spirit of Christmas will likely have Christmas trees or even the Nativity scene, also called as the ‘Belen’ where Mary gave birth to Jesus, with three wise men carrying gifts.

Bonding over food

Street food, which are usually eaten to warm people up after the Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo masses, is one of the many things which makes this tradition even closer to Filipinos’ hearts.

Ms. Daisy G. Calabia, one of the owners of Bibingka and Paratha said that as early as November, they have been selling traditional delicacies of the Philippines to usher the holiday season.

Bibingka, pandesal, puto, puto bumbong, suman, and ibos served with tea, salabat, or coffee are among the very popular local delicacies enjoyed by mass goers to fill their stomachs during Simbang Gabi.

While the classic Filipino rice cakes are hard to beat, the wide variety of restaurants available within the UAE makes Simbang Gabi the perfect excuse to try out and explore different dishes and other delicacies.

But regardless of what you eat after Simbang Gabi, it is the culture of being together bonding over food which makes it unique and appealing to many Filipino families.

For overseas Filipinos, attending Simbang Gabi even if they are living elsewhere in the world is a way of making them feel closer to home and shows how rooted they are in honoring the cultural tradition of the Philippines.