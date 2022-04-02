Expo 2020: UAE’s legacy to the world

Expo 2020 Dubai bids goodbye after its six-month run, garnering record-breaking 25 million visits as of press time. The end of this world’s fair, however, doesn’t mean the end of its impact. When the Expo’s curtain comes down, its legacy begins.

In its final weekend from March 25-27, Expo 2020 Dubai logged its busiest days in terms of footfall with over one million visits.

His Excellency Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the governing body of World Expos, commended Dubai for its success in hosting the first World Expo.

“The first Expo in a region always has a very big impact, probably because a lot of the citizens of the region might not have had the opportunity in the past to visit one. So it’s always a discovery for them,” said Kerkentzes.

Setting the bar high

One of the unique concepts of Expo 2020 Dubai is the “Virtual Expo Dubai” that gave a chance for millions of individuals around the world to explore amid the ongoing pandemic the pavilions and watch thousands of breathtaking performances such as concerts by award-winning singers and bands, engaging seminars and talks, theatrical numbers, students’ musical ensembles, and more. To date, the Virtual Expo 2020 Dubai has logged over 197 million visits.

“Not everyone has the means to travel the world and to come to an event like this, even though I believe it was made as accessible as humanly possible. I’m glad that 197 million people have managed to understand what was happening here, to be given a glimpse of what they might have missed, because these are finite events, and in six months it’s gone. So the more you can learn about it, the better. But I believe nothing will ever substitute coming here physically and experiencing the sounds, the smells, the tastes and the comradery that comes with being at an Expo,” said Kerkentzes.

Despite the challenge posed by COVID-19, the organizing committee behind Expo 2020 managed to surpass the odds, owing to the UAE’s effective handling of the pandemic. Through its comprehensive preventive measures and vaccination campaign, the UAE has put back the trust of people from all over the world to travel.

“We had an Expo that went through some very unexpected moments, and of course COVID-19 hit. It’s clear that we have set a new bar here – it’s something I believe [Expo 2025 Osaka] will look to aspire to. Every Expo is different, but you have to think of what has been achieved here. This is something that we will think about for many, many years to come – to have some kind of strong impact on the future. And I think this legacy will be seen in Osaka and whomever comes next. So, it’s an incredible way to finish off this Expo – how successful it has been,” shared Kerkentzes.

Philippines’ Legacy

From nearly 25 million visits, over 1.2 million individuals comprised of UAE residents and tourists from all around the world have visited the Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkota’ for the past six months.

Philippine Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary for the Trade Promotions Group and Philippines Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General Rosvi C. Gaetos stated that it was achieved through the active participation of the Filipino community as well as the sustained interest of international visitors.

“Napakainit po ng pagtanggap sa atin ng mga Filipino dito. Kung hindi dahil sa kanila, we’ll never be ableto hit 1 million. As of now, we’re running at about 1.2 million – so we hope to hit 1.5 (million). We’ve had very good feedback from both international visitors and the Filipino community. We have a very different presentation here at Expo 2020 Dubai – we realized that this is one of the Expo’s ever – if not the greatest Expo that has ever been organized. We’re expecting that more international visitors will really be wowed,” said Gaetos during a press conference.

The Philippines Pavilion’s message of “cultural sustainability” captured the imagination of Expo visitors. The Philippines also hosted aseries of notable activities that highlighted Filipino culture, talent, and government initiatives, resulting in a newfound admiration for the country and its people.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana also commended over 50 celebrities and performers from the Philippines who have made the Philippines participation to Expo 2020 Dubai even bigger,gathering tens of thousands of spectators each time.

“The World Expo has hosted 50 top performing celebrities from the Philippines throughout its 6 months run, connecting them to our “kababayans” and to the world!” said Amb. Quintana.

The “Paskong Pinoy sa World Expo” on 3 December 2021, the Philippine National Day ceremony on 11 February 2022, capped by the Gala Night Performance “Daluyong ng Diwa,” and a slew of other activities at the Bangkóta aimed at promoting the Philippines as the world’s biodiversity hotspot.

These series of events also highlighted that the Philippines is a forward-looking nation that pursues avenues of global collaboration in space, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology cooperation, a proponent of cultural sustainability, and an excellent destination for trade, investments, and tourism.